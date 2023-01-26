Asteroid mining: SpaceX will help a startup launch operations in 2023

With the potentially infinite worth of valuable materials in deep space, asteroid mining startup AstroForge hopes its endeavors will pay off. If successful, this could result in a very healthy return.

Asteroids are believed to contain various precious minerals, including metals such as iron, nickel, and cobalt, and rarer elements such as platinum and gold. They might also have water and other volatile substances that could be useful for future space exploration and settlement.

However, it should be noted that the exact composition of asteroids can vary widely, and more research is needed to determine the specific minerals that can be found on individual asteroids. But, with so much potential valuable stuff out there for the taking, any company brave enough to attempt recovery will be paid significant dividends for their labors.

Last year, AstroForge was reportedly preparing a demonstration mission this year when we covered the company's seed financing, according to TechCrunch. In addition to announcing a second trip planned later in the year that will send the business to a target asteroid for observation, AstroForge provided more information about that mission today.