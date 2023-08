In the ongoing quest to combat Earth's rising temperatures, an astronomer has put forth an innovative approach—a solar shield combined with a tethered, captured asteroid as a counterweight.

The research behind this novel concept was recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on July 31.

The asteroid-solar shield combo

Shading the Earth from a fraction of the Sun's light, known as a solar shield, has been suggested in the past.

However, the enormous weight required to create a shield large enough to balance gravitational forces and counter solar radiation pressure has rendered the idea impractical due to the high cost of materials.