The company reports that the first Astranis' geostationary internet "Arcturus" satellite has suffered from a major power supply fault. Designed to provide internet connectivity from geostationary orbit, the satellite was successfully delivered to space using a SpaceX Falcon rocket in May this year.

Major power failure

Once the company established control of the satellite, it then proceeded to issue commands and update the flight software. The next step involved elevating Arcturus' orbit and positioning it in a geostationary location that offered a commanding view of Alaska. Subsequently, the satellite connected with an internet gateway based in Utah and communicated with numerous user terminals located in Alaska.