NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the American who has flown the longest space mission in US history.

Rubio broke the record yesterday, September 11, at 1:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT) aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He surpassed the 355 days, 3 hours and 45 minutes logged by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei in 2022.

What's more, Rubio is not scheduled to return to Earth until September 27, meaning he will soon also become the first American to spend a year or more in space.

The longest single NASA astronaut mission

Rubio, who is serving as a member of the ISS's 69th expedition crew, is expected to spend a total of 371 days in Earth orbit aboard the ISS. In doing so, he will join a prestigious list with only six other people who have spent a year or more in space.