Astronomers detect record-breaking energy bursts in Triangulum Galaxy

New and exciting results

The Westerbork upgrade is regarded as an advanced and cutting-edge system that is among the most potent globally. The ARTS supercomputer combines twelve Westerbork dishes' images to produce a sharp image covering a vast area. Joeri van Leeuwen, the chief investigator at ASTRON, stated that they now have a tool with a broad field of view and excellent resolution, all in real-time, which is novel and thrilling.

FRBs are of significant interest to astronomers because of their enormous energy output. Neutron stars are believed to be the source of these bursts since their density and magnetic field strength are unparalleled in the universe. By examining the flashes, scientists seek better to understand the fundamental properties of the universe's matter.

Skewering galaxies and invisible atoms

Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) have the unique property of piercing other galaxies on their journey to Earth, and the electrons in these galaxies distort the flashes. Detecting these invisible atoms is significant, and previous radio telescopes could only provide a rough indication of the location of FRBs. However, with the ARTS supercomputer, the Westerbork telescope array can now accurately pinpoint the exact location of FRBs.