Astronomers observe a luminous dying star so bright that it's 'terrifying'

A team of scientists observed a distant star's dramatic death as it was torn apart by a supermassive black hole.

The observations are believed to be the most luminous, energetic, long-lasting transient objects ever observed by astronomers.

Surprisingly, though, it took a great deal of investigation to uncover the event, which was hidden in computer-gathered archival data, a press statement reveals.

Meet the so-called "Scary Barbie"

The star's death caused an enormous blaze that will have fired its light across vast swathes of the universe.

"It's absurd," explained Danny Milisavljevic, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue University’s College of Science.

"If you take a typical supernova and multiply it a thousand times, we're still not at how bright this is – and supernovas are among the most luminous objects in the sky," Milisavljevic, adding that "this is the most energetic phenomenon I have ever encountered."