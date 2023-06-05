Astronomers target gravitational waves coming from dying star 'cocoons'

To date, astrophysicists have only detected gravitational waves originating from black hole and neutron star mergers, which are categorized as binary systems.

However, Northwestern University researchers have suggested a new non-binary candidate: cocoons made from the remnants of massive dying stars.

In search of a non-binary gravitational wave source

When stars die, they go supernova in a massive cataclysmic explosion reverberating far and wide throughout the cosmos. In the process, they also form cocoons of debris surrounding the region of space that was once the location of a living star.

Using state-of-the-art simulations, the researchers showed that these cocoons could emit gravitational waves that should be detectable by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).