'Built to Bounce Back': Collision-tolerant drone developed for search and rescue operations

When disasters happen, search and rescue teams use advanced technology to help them find people in need. Drones can be beneficial, but they often break when they bump into things in damaged areas.

Wenlong Zhang, a robotics expert at Arizona State University, says that's a big problem, but thankfully, that's about to change.

A team of robotics researchers from the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University has designed and tested a quadrotor drone with a unique feature: an inflatable frame that allows the drone to cope with collisions. Talk about designing for resilience.

The drone's frame is soft, resilient, and tunable, which means it can be adjusted to absorb and recover from unexpected taps and thumps. This makes it possible for the drone to recover from collisions that would otherwise cause rigid-frame drones to crash. Its ability to withstand knocks and jolts is a game-changer in search and rescue operations, where it's crucial to assess the damage from high up and navigate through inaccessible spaces.

Wenlong Zhang, an associate professor and robotics expert who led the research team, said that drones need to physically interact with their surroundings to accomplish a range of tasks. He added that a soft body absorbs impact forces to provide collision resilience and offers the material compliance necessary for dynamic maneuvers such as perching.