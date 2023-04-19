Codename Athena: Microsoft developing secret AI chips to challenge Nvidia's dominance

Microsoft is reportedly working on its own AI chips to train complex language models. The move is thought to be intended to free the corporation from reliance on Nvidia chips, which are in high demand.

Select Microsoft and OpenAI staff members have been granted access to the chips to verify their functionality, The Information reported on Tuesday.

"Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language," read The Information article.

Since 2019, Microsoft has been secretly developing the chips, and that same year the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant also made its first investment in OpenAI, the company behind the sensational ChatGPT chatbot.

Nvidia is presently the main provider of AI server chips, and businesses are scrambling to buy them in order to use AI software. For the commercialization of ChatGPT, it is predicted that OpenAI would need more than 30,000 of Nvidia's A100 GPUs.

While Nvidia tries to meet demand, Microsoft wants to develop its own AI chips. The corporation is apparently speeding up work on the project, code-named "Athena".

Microsoft intends to make its AI chips widely available to Microsoft and OpenAI as early as next year, though it hasn't yet said if it will make them available to Azure cloud users, noted The Information.