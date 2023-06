Consulting engineer Atkins has joined forces with COVVI, a UK-based prosthetic hand developer, to develop a cutting-edge robotic solution tailored for nuclear environments. This exciting partnership aims to provide near-human capabilities for remote work in hazardous settings, leveraging the expertise of both companies.

Atkins, known for its innovative use of collaborative robots in the nuclear sector, will integrate COVVI's bionic hand into its existing robotic solutions. Originally designed for prosthetic surgery applications, COVVI's bionic hand offers exceptional flexibility and dexterity, making it a perfect fit for manipulating objects in high-risk nuclear operations.

The bionic hand, serving as an "end effector," will be linked to a robotic arm, enabling workers to perform dangerous tasks from a remote location safely. This breakthrough technology will eliminate the need for operators to physically handle nuclear materials and waste within gloveboxes, ensuring their safety while enhancing overall efficiency.