Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans

Needless to say, the video is shot inside Boston Dynamics' controlled facility and results from hours of perspiration and many broken robotic appendages, something we have covered before.

In this vignette, a human is shown working on a high platform and realizes that he has forgotten his tool bag, which happens very often. In a world where a robot like Atlas is indeed at our beck and call, one can ask him to hand over the toolbag, which he does effortlessly.

What's so special about grabbing a bag?

Grabbing a bag shouldn't be a big deal for a robot that can walk up straight on its own or even run a parkour course. However, it still is. Even before grabbing the bag, the robot also picks up a plank to build a bridge to get onto the high platform, and both these actions require it to use its pincher-styled hand grippers, which is the hero of the entire demonstration.

It is not just about the robot being able to grasp two different types of objects using the same grasp but also factoring in what happens when it is carrying the object with him. After picking up the bag, the robot turns and gets into a short sprint to reach the platform, and this is where it needs to account for the laws of physics. As it jogs to the platform, Atlas needs to ensure that the extra cargo it is not carrying does not tip him over since his momentum has now changed.