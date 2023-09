Providing fool-proof security at airports proves to be challenging due to various logistical limitations, primarily due to its size, even though the airport security system is typically organized clearly and logically.

Issues like frequent communication breakdowns with the board, poor visibility in bad weather, the inaccessibility of the runway due to icing in some areas, and unauthorized entry into the airport's boundaries can delay responses to unexpected life-threatening situations.

As a solution, Atlas Aerospace is now using its drone system called the AtlastNEST to provide unlimited access to the control tower officials regarding the situation on ground zero. The Latvian-based UAV firm claims its system can pinpoint trouble areas in advance, accelerating the cleaning or decision-making process and providing the security service with fast and relevant data.