Trending
Starship orbital launch
Uranus' moons
Midjourney
ChatGPT-4
Space debris
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

Scientists conceive of efficient way to make atomically-thin metal layers

The layers could be used to boost electronics.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Mar 25, 2023 09:34 AM EST
Created: Mar 25, 2023 09:34 AM EST
innovation
A scanning electron microscopy image reveals the beautiful shapes of tiny structures known as MXenes.jpg
A scanning electron microscopy image reveals the beautiful shapes of tiny structures known as MXenes.

University of Chicago 

MXenes are materials made of many extremely thin layers of metal, between which scientists can slip different ions for various purposes. They are particularly adept at enabling new electronics or energy storage methods but they are notoriously hard to produce.

Now, a new breakthrough by scientists with the University of Chicago allows MXenes to be manufactured far more quickly and easily, with fewer toxic byproducts, according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

First discovered in 2011, MXenes allowed for metals like gold or titanium to be shaved to create atomic-thin sheets while retaining their special abilities like conducting electricity strongly.

They’re also easily customizable: “You can put ions between the layers to use them to store energy, for example,” said chemistry graduate student Di Wang, co-first author of the paper along with postdoctoral scholar Chenkun Zhou.

These properties could make MXenes extremely useful for building new devices—for example, to store electricity or to block electromagnetic wave interference.

But up to now, the only way to make MXenes involved several intensive chemical engineering steps, including heating the mixture at 3,000°F followed by a bath in hydrofluoric acid.

“This is fine if you’re making a few grams for experiments in the laboratory, but if you wanted to make large amounts to use in commercial products, it would become a major corrosive waste disposal issue,” explained Dmitri Talapin, the Ernest DeWitt Burton Distinguished Service Professor of Chemistry at the University of Chicago, joint appointee at Argonne National Laboratory and the corresponding author on the paper.

Most Popular

Just one step

The UChicago team has now discovered new chemical reactions that allow scientists to make MXenes in just one step. The process is simple: simply mix several chemicals with whichever metal you wish to make layers of, then heat the mixture at 1,700°F. “Then you open it up and there they are,” said Wang.

The method is less toxic as it does not require the use of hydrofluoric acid. The team has already tested the method with titanium and zirconium metals, but they claim the technique can also be used for many other different metal combinations.

“These new MXenes are also visually beautiful,” Wang added in the press statement. “They stand up like flowers—which may even make them better for reactions, because the edges are exposed and accessible for ions and molecules to move in between the metal layers.”

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
A startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem

Power outages are typical in Nigeria, and that is what compelled a startup to design portable solar lanterns from e-waste.

Baba Tamim | 11/9/2022
Brainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same room
innovationpremiumBrainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same room
Stephen Vicinanza| 9/25/2022
The Blueprint: How researchers found a way to boil water faster
sciencepremiumThe Blueprint: How researchers found a way to boil water faster
Alice Cooke| 8/21/2022
More Stories
innovation
Huawei achieves 'strategic breakthrough' in 14nm chip design tools
Baba Tamim| 3/25/2023
innovation
Largest commercially operated engine runs on hydrogen in world first
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/25/2023
innovation
The US will soon be home to the world’s first 3D-printed hotel
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/25/2023