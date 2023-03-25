Scientists conceive of efficient way to make atomically-thin metal layers

First discovered in 2011, MXenes allowed for metals like gold or titanium to be shaved to create atomic-thin sheets while retaining their special abilities like conducting electricity strongly.

They’re also easily customizable: “You can put ions between the layers to use them to store energy, for example,” said chemistry graduate student Di Wang, co-first author of the paper along with postdoctoral scholar Chenkun Zhou.

These properties could make MXenes extremely useful for building new devices—for example, to store electricity or to block electromagnetic wave interference.

But up to now, the only way to make MXenes involved several intensive chemical engineering steps, including heating the mixture at 3,000°F followed by a bath in hydrofluoric acid.

“This is fine if you’re making a few grams for experiments in the laboratory, but if you wanted to make large amounts to use in commercial products, it would become a major corrosive waste disposal issue,” explained Dmitri Talapin, the Ernest DeWitt Burton Distinguished Service Professor of Chemistry at the University of Chicago, joint appointee at Argonne National Laboratory and the corresponding author on the paper.