AR games: Everything you need to know about the new world of gaming

While there is little known about Apple's approach in this space, it would not be totally absurd to think that gaming is one of its priorities. AR gaming first shot to fame in 2016 when Niantic Inc. launched Pokemon Go. Before this, only the geeks knew that AR was the name given to the underlying technology, but the world soon took notice of the unique application.

More than five years down the line, there hasn't been much AR talk, but the technology has been steadily improving behind the scenes and is expected to make a big splash in the coming years. So, let's get into what AR gaming is all about.

What is AR Gaming?

AR gaming integrates the audio and visual components of a game into the user's environment instead of creating an artificial environment like VR or most digital games do. Since gamers can be anywhere in any given location at a time, AR games cannot pre-program the environment and add components to them. Instead, they need to do this in real time using the environment that is available.

Gamers often seek new environments to explore inside games, which is a challenging task for developers. By using the user's environment as the playing field, game developers can offer a large number of playing "canvases," thereby retaining gamer engagement for longer periods of time.

AR games can also be played using simpler devices, such as existing smartphones and tablets, and do not necessarily require dedicated hardware such as headsets that VR games do.

How is AR different from VR?

Recent conversations about creating engaging environments have largely revolved around Meta and how it is building a whole new digital world using virtual reality. Once a user puts on a VR headset, they are cut off from the real world and completely engaged in the digital one.