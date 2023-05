The UK hosted the first ever AUKUS artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy trial in April at Upavon in Wiltshire. The exercise involved collaboratively swarming the different AI platforms to detect and track military targets in real time in a representative environment.

This is according to a statement released by the Government of the UK on Friday.

“This trial demonstrates the military advantage of AUKUS advanced capabilities, as we work in coalition to identify, track and counter potential adversaries from a greater distance and with greater speed. Service personnel, scientists and engineers from our three nations combined to develop and share critical information to enhance commanders’ decision making,” said UK Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Military Capability, Lieutenant General Rob Magowan.