Australia to soon learn the fate of $170 billion nuke submarine program

"We're just speculating until we get the announcement," said Corben.

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, could make an announcement during his slated trip to the U.S. in March, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Scott Morrison, who was the prime minister at the time, abandoned the Aukus plan in favor of the purchase of "at least" eight nuclear-powered submarines in 2021 in favor of a plan to purchase 12 of France's conventional Attack class submarines.

It was originally discussed if Australia would purchase a U.S. or a U.K. boat, but both nations are already developing their next-generation submarines.

While the U.K.'s Astute class is still being designed to be replaced by SSN(R), the U.S. is currently building 19 Virginia class submarines, which will be replaced by the next-generation SSN(X) starting in the mid-2030s.

The Aukus nations seek greater capabilities, but Australia's decision-making process is not only based on technological requirements.

Could the U.S. accommodate?

The Collins class is slated to retire before any new submarines are anticipated to be made available, leaving Australia with a capability gap.

These submarines cannot be purchased "off the shelf" from a large international retailer. While the older ones are urgently required by their respective navies, the younger ones, still in the design stage, are years away from even beginning trials.

And due to the timelines' extension into the 2040s, experts are concerned about how Australia will close its capability gap.