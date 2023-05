The Australian Department of Defence has commissioned QinetiQ Australia to develop a high-energy laser powerful enough to knock out armor, such as tanks. QinetiQ is an Australian company that leads the world in high-power laser research and development. Chief Defence Scientist, Professor Tanya Monro AC, said the 12.9 million Australian dollar collaboration demonstrated how Australia's Defense Science and Technology (DSTG) facilitates the rapid transition of science and technology into Defence capability.

“DSTG is partnering with industry to build advanced and competitive Australian sovereign capabilities for our Defence Force in critical technology areas,” Professor Monro said. “The high energy laser manufacturing capability is an example of how we can work with industry to support emerging and disruptive technologies," he added.