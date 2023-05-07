Australia is investing in new and improved bomb disposal robots

The Australian government has signed a $46 million contract with Queensland company L3Harris Micreo to develop new bomb disposal robots. The deal will see up to 80 new explosive ordnance disposal robots engineered for Australia’s defense personnel, according to an article published on Friday by the Australian Defense Magazine.

The robots will be specially equipped with cameras and sensors that are designed to find, examine and neutralize explosive devices and hazards.

The new technology will replace the current in-service robots, operational in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. It will now ensure that Australian military personnel are kept safe while disarming bombs.