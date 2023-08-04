Australia opens the first AI-designed pop-up restaurant

As artificial intelligence (AI) slowly makes inroads in various fields, restaurateurs took the help of technology in an attempt to redefine the human experience inside a dining space.

In March 2023, Applejack Hospitality, a culinary consultant in Sydney, launched the ‘Create Your Dream Restaurant‘ competition in a call to introduce fast-emerging AI into the restaurant industry.

The competition ran from March-April 2023 and urged participants to submit a restaurant concept that would run using AI tools. Applejack promised that the winner’s concept would be brought to life by them.

Stefanie Wee, a Perth local, triumphed over hundreds of competitors with her AI-generated restaurant idea named Luminary. This winning concept was brought to life in Sydney’s RAFI from July 29 to August 5, 2023.