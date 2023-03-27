Ukraine is using cardboard drones to do battle with Russia now

The Australian government launched an initiative and an AU$1.1 million government contract to develop and supply drones. The PPDS is a low-cost, expendable drone for delivering supplies and equipment into areas that traditional logistics capabilities cannot reach. The flat-pack design makes it easy to ship the drones, with 24 of them in pizza-size boxes that fit on a pallet. These boxes also contain the drones’ assembly materials, tools, motors, and batteries.

The company could not discuss the price, but it is understood to be a few thousand dollars per unit. About 100 Australian drones are delivered every month, according to the manufacturer. According to Yahoo News, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already sent more than 60 on sorties to the front line. The drones are designed to operate under challenging conditions.

The PPDS flies autonomously without operator control and uses GPS guidance where available. However, the control software can work out its position from speed and heading if GPS is jammed. This makes it possible for the drone to carry out missions even under conditions of complete radio jamming, which is essential in Ukraine, where Russian electronic warfare has reportedly taken down large numbers of drones.

Following feedback from end-users in Ukraine, the system has also been adapted for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The drones will be sent out over Russian-occupied territory with a camera or other sensors to gain information.