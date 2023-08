The Australian Navy has tested a new Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) equipped drone designed to support amphibious operations. Using the sensors, the drone, an S100 unmanned aerial vehicle, performed bathymetric and littoral light detection during this year's 'Exercise Sea Raider'. Deployed from the HMAS Adelaide, the drone projected green wavelength laser beams through the sea surface to map the seabed and beach topography, an official statement said.

Laser scanning scout

The effectiveness of the new mapping technique was also evaluated at different altitudes. The S-100 drone can fly for several hundred kilometers in most weather conditions, day or night. It can also be integrated with a mothership’s system to assist in intelligence and air traffic control missions.