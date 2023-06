The first few cohorts of Australian submariners are due to graduate from the US Navy's Nuclear Power School, aka "Nuke School," next week. The graduates are important in Australia's plans to field a fleet of nuclear-powered, conventionally-armed submarines under the trilateral Australia-United Kingdom-United States defense cooperation agreement, or AUKUS.

At an open event on Monday, Admiral Michael Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), the US. Navy's top uniformed officer, announced this news: "We graduate our first group of Australian Submariners from our Nuclear Power School in Charleston in just over a week's time". "So we're very proud of that," he added.