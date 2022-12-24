Word first: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef coral frozen for preservation

One method for protecting the habitats is by cryogenically freezing coral that can be stored and later reintroduced to the wild. However, the current process for this initiative requires sophisticated equipment, including lasers.

Luckily, scientists have conceived of a new lightweight "cryomesh" that can be manufactured cheaply and is even better at preserving coral than lasers. In December, scientists used the cryomesh to freeze coral larvae at the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences (AIMS) in a world-first lab trial.

"If we can secure the biodiversity of coral … then we'll have tools for the future to really help restore the reefs, and this technology for coral reefs in the future is a real game-changer," Mary Hagedorn, Senior Research Scientist at Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute told Reuters from the AIMS lab.

A coral colony on the Great Barrier Reef of Australia. pniesen/iStock

The mesh technology will now help store coral larvae at -196C (-320.8°F). This is not the first effort to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Other efforts throughout the years

In 2018, Australia-based Reef Ecologic undertook a massive project in the region involving steel frames that emitted small doses of low-voltage electricity. The electricity was meant to promote limestone growth on the reef structure as a result of interacting with natural minerals found in the seawater.

The reefs were further fitted with electrified steel frames which did the job of both stimulating coral growth and protecting the reef from any future coral bleaching events.