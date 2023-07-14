This robot will soon make your guacamole at Chipotle

Guacamole at Chipotle will soon be made by a robot.

​​The Mexican restaurant chain is partnering with Vebu, an Automation, Robotics, and Intelligence company, to develop a prototype called Autocado that cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand mashed to create the restaurant's signature guacamole, said Chipotle in a press release.

Guacamole is an avocado-based Mexican dip used with chips, salads, sandwiches, etc.

Autocado is currently being tested at the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, California. In addition to the avocado robot, Chipotle is also testing CHIPPY, an autonomous kitchen assistant which makes tortilla chips.

"We are committed to exploring collaborative robotics to drive efficiencies and ease pain points for our employees," said Curt Garner, Chief Customer and Technology Officer at Chipotle. "The intensive labor of cutting, coring, and scooping avocados could be relieved with Autocado, but we still maintain the essential culinary experience of hand mashing and hand preparing the guacamole to our exacting standards."