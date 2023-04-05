Smart automation and AI, enhancing battery manufacturing in the US

There are multiple challenges to manufacturing batteries in the U.S.

Intelligent automated assembly can help overcome some of these challenges.

Apart from making U.S. manufacturers competitive, this can also help reduce geopolitical risks.

At a time when everybody is gung-ho about how artificial intelligence (AI) is radically changing the world of information technology, news about its application in core manufacturing can take a backseat.

As companies in fields like health and transportation tout their race to incorporate AI into their products, the manufacturing sector's use of AI gets less press. However, this sector is also working quickly to adopt these newer technologies.