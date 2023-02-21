This autonomous ground robot helps firefighters in enclosed spaces

Undoubtedly, firefighters would profit from the assistance of trustworthy mobile robots in their high-danger duties. Regarding this, researchers led a study called "HelpResponder" in 2021, which aims to reduce accident rates and mission times of intervention teams, as reported by Tech Xplore.

"This is achieved using fixed beacons, drones, and ground robots. The ground robot was developed as part of a BSc project and supports emergency teams by acquiring environmental parameters in real-time," says Noelia Fernández Talavera, one of the researchers who carried out the study.

How does the robot help firefighters?

The robot, developed by Talavera and her colleagues, can monitor its surroundings. It also shares the collected data with firefighters. This is accomplished by using numerous sensors that can measure the temperature, humidity, and air quality in an interior setting and its own and other objects' positions. This information is kept in a database, which firemen can access remotely via a smartphone app.

"While in autonomous mode, the robot can cover entire rooms and corridors, providing local information on the environmental conditions," Talavera said.

"Finally, the evacuation mode creates fast and safe routes toward targets. This mode uses the prior knowledge of the scene to compute the shortest path from the current position to the target one. This target position can be the exit of the building or the location of a victim, among other things," she added.