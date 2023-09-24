Autonomous sailing drones deployed to protect marine life

Autonomous sailing drones deployed to protect marine lifeThe crafts will be used to study how offshore wind farms affect marine animals.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 24, 2023 10:42 AM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 10:42 AM ESTinnovationOne of Saildrone's USVs.Saildrone Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.As offshore wind energy becomes more popular, experts worry about the noise it might make that could interfere with marine mammals communicating with each other.In order to detect, locate and classify marine wildlife, underwater uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) company Saildrone is collaborating with RPS, a provider of protected species monitoring and mitigation compliance services, to build a surveillance network that combines cutting-edge acoustic technologies, autonomous vehicles, and machine learning.This is according to a press release by the companies published this week.The firms have unleashed two USVs off the coast of Massachusetts to observe North Atlantic right whales and other sea mammals. See Also Related Hurricane drone makes it to Guinness Book of World Records A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before Australia deploys S-100 LiDAR drones for amphibious support Studying and protecting whales“This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our ability to study and protect whales and other marine mammals,” said Saildrone CTO Brian Hernacki. “Saildrone’s passive acoustic technology allows us to gather vital information in a non-invasive and cost-effective manner and, combined with the mobility and endurance of our uncrewed platforms, provides unprecedented monitoring capability, facilitating research, conservation and commercial enterprise.”Saildrones are USVs that run primarily on solar and wind energy. Their onboard systems are powered by solar panels and are mostly propelled by wind. This makes them capable of long-term autonomous operations and they are employed for a variety of data collection tasks, including fisheries management, weather forecasting, ocean and climate monitoring, and the study of marine ecosystems. Meanwhile, RPS's acoustic experts will have the responsibility to process the data gathered by Saildrones to identify the species emitting the calls that are recorded. To do this, they will use a machine learning system called Neptune which provides a prediction algorithm for the precise traceable detection of marine animal vocalizations.“The global development of offshore wind is key to moving away from traditional, non-renewable power generation, especially fossil fuels. But development must not negatively impact the marine mammals that share the habitat. Saildrone and RPS are working together to provide a unique, flexible and adaptable solution to marine mammal monitoring of large areas over significant time periods, using smart tools to reduce personnel in the field but without decreasing the monitoring and mitigation provided to protect our marine animal neighbors,” said Stephanie Milne, RPS team leader, US Offshore Renewables.A balance between economic development and the preservation of ecosystemsThe project is supported by the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC) which seeks to find effective ways to ensure offshore wind power does not negatively affect its surrounding environment. “As we approach the deployment of commercial-scale offshore wind in the US, these projects have the potential to provide real solutions to near-term industry challenges – ranging from stakeholder coordination to transmission resiliency. By harnessing the power of technology and innovation, we can strike a balance between sustainable economic development and the preservation of our fragile ecosystems,” said said Lyndie Hice-Dunton, executive director, NOWRDC.Saildrones are adaptable platforms that can be configured for a number of diverse tasks. They have the capacity to gather data in difficult and isolated ocean conditions, which may be too expensive and risky for crewed research vessels to venture to. Saildrone technology provides a cutting-edge method for ocean exploration, offering affordable and environmentally friendly ways to gather important data from the world’s oceans. 