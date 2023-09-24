Autonomous sailing drones deployed to protect marine life

As offshore wind energy becomes more popular, experts worry about the noise it might make that could interfere with marine mammals communicating with each other.

In order to detect, locate and classify marine wildlife, underwater uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) company Saildrone is collaborating with RPS, a provider of protected species monitoring and mitigation compliance services, to build a surveillance network that combines cutting-edge acoustic technologies, autonomous vehicles, and machine learning.

This is according to a press release by the companies published this week.

The firms have unleashed two USVs off the coast of Massachusetts to observe North Atlantic right whales and other sea mammals.