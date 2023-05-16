Ax-2: Second-ever all-private astronaut mission to launch this weekend

SpaceX and Axiom Space have received the green light to launch Ax-2 this weekend.

The mission, the second all-private astronaut trip to the International Space Station (ISS), is expected to lift off on the afternoon of Sunday, May 21.

The news comes after NASA, SpaceX, and Houston-based Axiom Space performed a successful flight readiness review (FRR) yesterday, May 15.

SpaceX scheduled to launch Ax-2 this weekend

The Ax-2 mission is the follow-up to last year's Ax-1 mission. Ax-1 wasn't the first time civilians traveled to the ISS — Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, had previously flown non-astronauts to the space station aboard their Soyuz launch vehicle. However, Ax-1 was the first mission to the ISS without a single serving astronaut or cosmonaut aboard.