SpaceX has rolled its Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule out to the launch pad ahead of the all-private Ax-2 astronaut mission this weekend.

The private space firm shared images on Twitter of the launch system, which is now vertical on the iconic launch pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ax-2 is scheduled to launch a crew of four atop Falcon 9 at 5:37 pm EDT (2137 GMT) on Sunday.

Ax-2 scheduled to launch this weekend

Ax-2 was chartered by the Houston-based firm Axiom Space, which also designed NASA's new Moon landing spacesuits.

The mission will send four people to the International Space Station (ISS) for an eight-day stay.