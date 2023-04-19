Mighty B1-B "Lancer" to make an appearance at Cope India 23

American B-1B "Lancer" bombers are participating in the "Cope India" air combat exercise for the first time. A bilateral exercise between the United States Air Force (USAF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF), this year's exercise will occur at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal, eastern India.

"Cope India." in case you've never heard of it, is a series of joint military exercises conducted between the air forces of India and the United States. The exercises involve both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat scenarios. They are intended to enhance the capabilities of both countries air forces and promote interoperability and cooperation between the two nations. The first "Cope India" exercise was conducted in 2004; subsequent exercises have been held intermittently since then.

This year's star of the show, the B-1B "Lancer," is a long-range, multi-role bomber aircraft operated by the United States Air Force. It can carry a variety of conventional and nuclear weapons, has a top speed of Mach 1.2, and can fly at altitudes up to 30,000 feet. Its swing-wing design allows it to fly efficiently at high and low speeds, making it a versatile platform for various missions.

But, the B1-B is not the only American air asset attending; there will also be an incredible array of Indian Air Force aircraft, including, but not limited to, the Dassault Rafale, HAL Tejas, SEPECAT Jaguar, and Su-30MKI Flanker. The air combat phase of Exercise Cope 23, The Drive reports, kicked off at Kalaikunda on April 13 and will go through April 24.