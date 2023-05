Boeing recently announced that the venerable B-1B bomber would become an essential testbed for the burgeoning U.S. Air Force hypersonic weapon development program. This is being achieved, according to Boeing, through the development of a new external pylon design called the Load Adaptable Modular (LAM) pylon that can handle payloads of around 7,500 pounds (3,402 kg). The Air Force is advancing the development of an air-breathing hypersonic cruise missile. This effort partially utilizes the ongoing tests of Boeing's experimental HyFly 2 design.

The announcement came at a press conference at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. "The whole point of this … is for the B-1 to become the hypersonic testbed for the Air Force," Jennifer Wong, head of bomber programs at Boeing, said during the recent press tour at Tinker, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. “Because of all the modernization efforts on the B-52, we can not take away from what we’re doing on the B-52 today to have it test hypersonics," she added.