B-2 bombers undertook an elephant walk to showcase American strategic deterrence

The exercise is designed to focus on the training and readiness of airmen directly involved in bomber operations, said the U.S. Department of Defense on its website.

Both the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman were present during the event that ended on November 7 and marked the first time that the flying-wing bombers had been involved in a mass launch of this scale.

Showcasing readiness

The Cold War-era Strategic Air Command was famous for its minimum interval takeoffs (MITO) but now the U.S. Air Force bombers no longer sit and wait on 24-hour alert. Today, elephant walks are mainly about showcasing readiness and the ability to get large numbers of aircraft into the air rapidly and while these kinds of drills have increased in numbers within the U.S. military in recent years, it’s not very common to see bombers involved. And when it comes to stealth bombers, that simply does not happen.

The Air Force has in its arsenal only 20 B-2s, which means that the eight aircraft in the elephant walk are 40 percent of the entire force of these ‘silver bullet’ assets. Under the New Start Treaty, it would have taken a lot of coordination to get even eight jets in the same air at the same time.

“We are displaying a capability here to rapidly generate and deploy [the B-2] under greater scrutiny and time restraints than the normal day-to-day flying mission,” said Capt. Richard Collier, 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director of operations, of the Spirit Vigilance exercise. “Here we demonstrate to our near-peer adversaries, as well as to ourselves, how well we can perform.”