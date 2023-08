The United States fleet of venerable B-2 "Spirit" nuclear-capable "stealth" bombers are to receive a significant upgrade to futureproof them for the foreseeable future. Designed and built at the end of the Cold War, these graceful but deadly aircraft are woefully outdated in some respects to modern aircraft. The major handicap they possess is their lack of wireless communication, which a new upgrade is designed to cure.

Modernizing a legend

To this end, Northrop Grumman and The U.S. Air Force (USAF) have just completed a test that enables wireless data transfer between ground-based assets and the B-2 in flight. This function is vital in modern combat to allow mission data to be updated on the hop without being entered manually, potentially introducing unnecessary human error. This is especially important for a craft like the B-2, as its advertised 6,000 nautical-mile (11,112 km) range and mid-air refueling ability can see the aircraft aloft for many hours. Battles can change in moments, so adapting swiftly is critical to combat the effectiveness of any asset.