Cheese is a favorite food for many people around the world, especially in Denmark, where the average person consumes about 30 kilograms of it every year. But cheese is also a dairy product that requires a lot of resources and contributes to climate change. Therefore, scientists are exploring ways to make cheese from plants instead of milk, using protein-rich legumes such as peas and beans.

