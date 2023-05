Baidu is China's leading search engine and a powerhouse of technological innovation. Now, they are at the edge of a breakthrough. CEO Robin Li recently revealed that the company is primed to officially launch Ernie 3.5, a generative AI large-language model that promises to revolutionize Baidu's ChatGPT-like app, Ernie Bot, and enhance its renowned search engine.

The announcement during the prestigious Zhongguancun Forum marks an exciting milestone for Baidu's journey into advanced artificial intelligence. The unveiling of Ernie Bot to the public a couple of months ago garnered mixed reviews, sparking curiosity about Baidu's next move. With the impending launch of Ernie 3.5, Baidu is ready to redefine the AI landscape.