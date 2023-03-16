Baidu's answer to ChatGPT debuts in video, disappointing audience
ChatGPT has become a worldwide phenomenon. Its growing popularity has prompted various tech companies and startups to join this bandwagon. Now, another budding candidate has emerged.
China’s unveiled its eagerly awaited artificial intelligence-based chatbot known as Ernie Bot on Thursday, March 16. Baidu is one of China’s biggest search and artificial intelligence companies.
In February, the company announced that its AI-powered deep learning chatbot Ernie would be integrated into its various applications.
Introducing Ernie
The name Ernie is short for "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration.” The AI bot has been created to perform a variety of tasks, such as solving math problems, writing poems, and creating images and videos.
On the other hand, Baidu intends to incorporate this AI into its search engine, which is widely used in China. According to Reuters, other applications include cloud computing, smart cars, and home appliances.
The company claims that Ernie Bot is now available to some of its early users, who can access it with special invitation codes beginning Thursday, March 16. Meanwhile, companies interested in using the bot's services can do so through Baidu's cloud platform.
Audience not satisfied
However, the introduction of this chatbot did not go well in the market. It received a lot of flak for the limited presentation of Ernie Bot, which was based on some brief, pre-recorded videos.
The presentation included five videos of Ernie Bot answering questions about the popular Chinese science fiction novel "The Three Body Problem," and also summarized the book's story. The chatbot also demonstrated maths, reading in Sichuan dialect, and creating a conference poster using the text prompts.
“For sure we cannot say that it's perfect," said Baidu CEO Robin Li, while presenting Ernie Bot. Further adding: “So why are we unveiling it today? Because the market demands it.”
Following this, the tech giant's Hong Kong-listed shares fell by 10%.
AI-powered ChatBots are expected to take the IT industry by storm.
Recently, Alphabet Inc's Google announced a slew of AI-powered tools for its email, collaboration, and cloud software products. Microsoft, another IT giant, is expected to follow suit. Microsoft has also been improving its search engine Bing to meet market trends and growing AI demand, which has the potential to speed up the process.
