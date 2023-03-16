Baidu's answer to ChatGPT debuts in video, disappointing audience

In February, the company announced that its AI-powered deep learning chatbot Ernie would be integrated into its various applications.

Introducing Ernie

The name Ernie is short for "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration.” The AI bot has been created to perform a variety of tasks, such as solving math problems, writing poems, and creating images and videos.

On the other hand, Baidu intends to incorporate this AI into its search engine, which is widely used in China. According to Reuters, other applications include cloud computing, smart cars, and home appliances.

The company claims that Ernie Bot is now available to some of its early users, who can access it with special invitation codes beginning Thursday, March 16. Meanwhile, companies interested in using the bot's services can do so through Baidu's cloud platform.

Audience not satisfied

However, the introduction of this chatbot did not go well in the market. It received a lot of flak for the limited presentation of Ernie Bot, which was based on some brief, pre-recorded videos.