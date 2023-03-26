Baidu's Ernie Bot better at accuracy than ChatGPT but lingers in politics
Baidu's Ernie Bot scores better than OpenAI's ChatGPT in accuracy but needs more political knowledge.
The stringent restrictions in China maybe made it difficult for Ernie Bot to answer inquiries about Chinese politics, according to a random test conducted by South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Sunday.
Baidu's bot dodged the subject by responding that it "hasn't learned how to answer this question yet" when asked if China is a democratic country, said the SCMP report.
However, the bot was discovered to provide real-time information and introduce Chinese politicians.
ChatGPT, in comparison, had a better understanding of the Chinese political system and was better able to respond to follow-up inquiries, although it was only able to access data until 2021.
Ernie Bot vs. ChatGPT
The ability of Ernie Bot to create images from text commands is thought to be a distinct advantage over ChatGPT, although some online users have raised worry that the bot may only be using words to feed into other countries' image generators.
Nonetheless, Baidu has emphasized that its chatbot is "totally self-developed" and that its Ernie-ViLG model educated it to be able to convert text into images.
The product is not flawless, but there is a high demand for a service like Ernie Bot, according to Baidu CEO Robin Li Yanhong at the most recent Ernie Bot launch event.
Yanhong also admitted that the chatbot's capabilities needed to be enhanced by human input, according to the SCMP report.
The updated GPT-4 model from OpenAI, which had just been released two days previously, partly overshadowed Baidu's official product presentation.
While GPT-4 is capable of processing images, OpenAI and its collaborator Be My Eyes are still working on this feature.
The test results show these chatbots' advantages and disadvantages. Ernie Bot excels in accuracy and real-time information, but because of Chinese restrictions, it struggles with political knowledge. Contrarily, ChatGPT has a larger database but only covers events through 2021.
ChatGPT's ability to provide in-depth knowledge on a variety of topics and Ernie Bot's ability to convert text into images distinguish both bots.
And with Google's chatbot Bard AI coming to the scene, the future of bots looks interesting.
