Baidu's Ernie Bot better at accuracy than ChatGPT but lingers in politics

However, the bot was discovered to provide real-time information and introduce Chinese politicians.

ChatGPT, in comparison, had a better understanding of the Chinese political system and was better able to respond to follow-up inquiries, although it was only able to access data until 2021.

Ernie Bot vs. ChatGPT

The ability of Ernie Bot to create images from text commands is thought to be a distinct advantage over ChatGPT, although some online users have raised worry that the bot may only be using words to feed into other countries' image generators.

Nonetheless, Baidu has emphasized that its chatbot is "totally self-developed" and that its Ernie-ViLG model educated it to be able to convert text into images.

The product is not flawless, but there is a high demand for a service like Ernie Bot, according to Baidu CEO Robin Li Yanhong at the most recent Ernie Bot launch event.

Yanhong also admitted that the chatbot's capabilities needed to be enhanced by human input, according to the SCMP report.