Startup Sateliot is developing "cell towers from space" designed to provide low-cost, global 5G coverage.

It aims to launch 64 of its satellites to low-Earth orbit by next year, and 256 by 2025.

"Sateliot opens up a new era of the telecommunication industry," CEO Jaume Sanpera told IE.

Barcelona-based company Sateliot launched its first satellite aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rideshare mission, Transporter 7, on April 15.

The satellite, dubbed "the Groundbreaker", is the first of a constellation that Sateliot believes could lead a "revolution" in which cellular terrestrial telecom "merges seamlessly with satellite connectivity", the company explained in a recent press statement.

The small, 22-pound (10-kilogram) satellite, also known as Sateliot_0, is reportedly the first-ever in low Earth orbit (LEO) to operate on the 5G cellular standard. It will communicate directly with cell towers on Earth and is designed essentially as a "cell tower in space" that can fill the gaps in global data networks.

An artist's impression of Sateliot's satellites. Sateliot

If all goes to plan, Sateliot aims to eventually have a constellation of 256 satellites in LEO by 2025. Its first goal is to send 64 satellites to orbit by the end of next year.

Those satellites could provide communications to some of the most isolated locations on Earth, allowing enough coverage to send an emergency message from remote locations.

The system could save lives by allowing stranded individuals to seek help. According to Sateliot, it could also help transform sectors such as the agriculture, logistics, and maritime industries, which often require connectivity in remote locations. The company has, to date, signed three deals with firms in these sectors, worth roughly $1.1 billion.

Sateliot's first mission insignia. Sateliot

We spoke with Sateliot CEO Jaume Sanpera about the potential of Sateliot's constellation, why Sateliot chose a multi-colored, fire-breathing dragon for its first mission insignia (above), and how it intends to grow its operations over the coming months and years.

The following conversation has been edited for clarity and flow.

Interesting Engineering: Why did you choose to name your first satellite ‘Groundbreaker’ and what is the significance of the mission’s dragon insignia?

Jaume Sanpera: "We chose the name "the Groundbreaker" due to its disruptive character: no other orbiting LEO satellite delivers 5G standard technology yet, so we are setting a milestone in satellite telecommunications with the Groundbreaker.