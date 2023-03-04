Bard AI 'not search' but 'sparkplug for imagination,' says Google lead

"Why do we think the big first application should be Search, which at its heart is about finding true information?"

He acknowledged that it is not a search engine but rather a "collaborative AI service" that may act as a "creative companion to helping you be the sparkplug for imagination."

While Krawczyk admitted that users would inevitably try to use it like search, he said the company had built a new feature called "Search It" and is improving generating queries associated with it.

Google employees puzzled

The leaders' erratic responses in the meeting left the staff at Google staffers perplexed and raised questions about the company's Business strategy.

Executives had previously said that the technology might merge with search. Thus the attempt to set Bard off from search represents a change in direction from the initial plan.

Google's initial public presentation of Bard was slammed by staff members as being "rushed," "botched," and "un-Googley." Wall Street also penalized the company's parent, Alphabet, over the Bard launch.

Experts worry that when users switch to AI-powered responses that enable more conversational and innovative responses, the fundamental search engine may be replaced.