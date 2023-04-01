Bard AI will be upgraded to more capable models next week, reveals Google CEO
Google's CEO has responded to critiques of the experimental AI chatbot Bard after its failed demo in February.
CEO Sundar Pichai "assured" listeners in an interview for The New York Times' Hard Fork podcast on Friday that Bard would soon be upgraded to a more capable Pathways Language Model (PaLM).
"We clearly have more capable models," he said. "Pretty soon, perhaps as this [podcast] goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models."
The models "will bring more capabilities; be it in reasoning, coding, it can answer maths questions better. So you will see progress over the course of next week," he added.
Bard is presently operating on a "lightweight and efficient version of LaMDA," according to Pichai.
"In some ways, I feel like we took a souped-up Civic and put it in a race with more powerful cars," said Pichai.
However, PaLM is a more current language model; it is bigger in scale, and Google believes that it is better suited to handle tasks like logical reasoning and coding issues.
Bard was released to the general public in the U.S. and U.K. on March 21 but has failed to receive attention like Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and OpenAI's ChatGPT.
'Code red'
Pichai admitted that Google's feeling of conservatism was a contributing factor in Bard's restrictions. Pichai acknowledged that he was discussing the project with Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google.
"To me, it was important to not put [out] a more capable model before we can fully make sure we can handle it well," he said.
He claimed that although he himself never launched any "code red" to halt development, others in the organization undoubtedly "sent emails saying there is a code red."
The CEO also talked about the necessity for regulation in current industries and worries about the risks associated with the rapid growth of AI.
"It is so clear to me that these systems are going to be very, very capable, and so it almost doesn't matter whether you've reached AGI or not," said Pichai responding to one of the questions.
"Can we have an AI system which can cause disinformation at scale? Yes. Is it AGI? It really doesn't matter. Why do we need to worry about AI safety? Because you have to anticipate this and evolve to meet that moment."