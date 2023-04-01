Bard AI will be upgraded to more capable models next week, reveals Google CEO

"We clearly have more capable models," he said. "Pretty soon, perhaps as this [podcast] goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models."

The models "will bring more capabilities; be it in reasoning, coding, it can answer maths questions better. So you will see progress over the course of next week," he added.

Bard is presently operating on a "lightweight and efficient version of LaMDA," according to Pichai.

"In some ways, I feel like we took a souped-up Civic and put it in a race with more powerful cars," said Pichai.

However, PaLM is a more current language model; it is bigger in scale, and Google believes that it is better suited to handle tasks like logical reasoning and coding issues.

Bard was released to the general public in the U.S. and U.K. on March 21 but has failed to receive attention like Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

'Code red'

Pichai admitted that Google's feeling of conservatism was a contributing factor in Bard's restrictions. Pichai acknowledged that he was discussing the project with Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google.