This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

The massive battery packs on electric vehicles not only deliver high range but also serve as a battery backup in case of an outage. While such a feature is handy in case of a short-term outage, the EV battery or even a gas-powered generator can severely fall short of requirements during outages caused by extreme weather.

Energy solutions such as Tesla Powerwall, which can be recharged using energy from sunlight but EcoFlow Tech is taking it a step further by delivering a power backup system that is entirely portable.

A portable energy storage solution

At the heart of EcoFlow's long-term energy storage solution is the Delta Pro portable power station. Equipped with a variety of power outlets ranging from USB-A to a 30A socket, the Delta Pro can handle anything electrical appliance, whether it is smart or heavy duty, and can deliver up to 7,200 W of AC output.

Users looking for higher energy storage solutions need to only buy multiple units of the Delta Pro, which can team up to store up to 25kWh of energy. Two Delta Pros can be hooked up using a Dual Voltage hub, whose generator cord can then be plugged into an inlet box to power up your house using stored energy.