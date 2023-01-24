Newly developed beetle-inspired robot uses elastic energy

Over the past ten years, scientists at Princeton University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have investigated the click beetle's anatomy, mechanics, and evolution. A 2020 study discovered that a coiled muscle within a click beetle's thorax snap buckles, releasing elastic energy quickly, enabling them to launch themselves in the air several times their body length as a means of righting themselves if they are flipped onto their backs.

“One of the grand challenges of small-scale robotics is finding a design that is small yet powerful enough to move around obstacles or quickly escape dangerous settings,” Prof. Tawfick said.

They used tiny coiled actuators

Tawfick and his team used tiny coiled actuators that pull on a beam-shaped mechanism, causing it to gradually buckle and store elastic energy before it is spontaneously released and amplified, propulsion the robots upward.

“This process, called a dynamic buckling cascade, is simple compared to the anatomy of a click beetle,” Tawfick said. “However, simple is good in this case because it allows us to work and fabricate parts at this small scale.”

The team constructed and tested four device variants using mathematics and biological evolution as their guides, eventually settling on two configurations that can jump effectively without human assistance.

“Moving forward, we do not have a set approach on the exact design of the next generation of these robots, but this study plants a seed in the evolution of this technology – a process similar to biologic evolution,” Prof. Tawfick added.