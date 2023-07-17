Beetle-inspired liquid crystals: Are these our future secure QR codes?

Scientists have developed a unique anti-counterfeiting QR code by mimicking beetle shell coloration units, according to a new study published in Advanced Optical Materials.

The key to their innovation lies in combining micro-sized cholesteric liquid crystals (CLCs) — a special type of liquid crystal with a helical structure — with commercially available pigments. These CLCs possess extraordinary optical characteristics that allow them to selectively reflect light.

The innovative use of CLCs and their unique optical properties not only demonstrates scientists' ability to mimic nature but also unlocks possibilities for advanced materials and technologies that enable improved security, authentication, and color-related applications.

Liquid crystals for secure QR codes

CLCs can be engineered to mimic the vibrant colors observed in the wings of butterflies or the glossy coatings on beetle exoskeletons.