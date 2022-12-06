Bell's V-280 Valor will replace 30,000 Black Hawks and Apache helicopters

The Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR TD) program, which started in 2013, led to the development and testing of Bell's V-280 Valor tiltrotor, which is the basis for the award.

What's so special about the V-280 Valor?

The V-280 is built for a top speed of 320 mph (520 kph), a range of 2,100 nautical miles (3,900 km), a cruising speed of 320 mph (520 kph), and an effective combat range of 580 to 920 miles ( 930 to 1,480 km).

Maximum takeoff weight is anticipated to be around 30,000 pounds (14,000 kg). Unlike the very similar Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor, the engines on the V-280 are kept in position while the rotors and drive shafts tilt.

In the case of an engine failure, both prop rotors can be driven by a single engine thanks to a driveshaft that passes through the straight wing. Retractable landing gear, a triple-redundant fly-by-wire control system, and a V-tail design will all be features of the V-280.

The Valor is one impressive piece of kit. Bell

The V-280 was carefully designed, built, and tested in flight for over three years. This gave much information about the aircraft's technological and operational advantages for the long-range assault role.

"We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected the Bell V-280 Valor as its next-generation assault aircraft," said Scott C. Donnelly, Textron's chairman and chief executive officer. "We intend to honor that trust by building a truly remarkable and transformational weapon system to meet the Army's mission requirements. We are excited to play an important role in the future of Army Aviation," he added.