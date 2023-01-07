9 of the best AI applications from CES 2023

What are some of the best AI applications from CES 2023?

So, without further ado, here are some of the most interesting AI-based technologies from CES 2023. Rest assured that these are just a few of the many choices available and shouldn't be seen as all of them.

Also, the list is in no particular order.

1. The Machine Vision Bedsore Management Mat is also anti-aging

This new AI-driven bed helps reduce bedsores. Blisstech

The Machine Vision Bedsore Management Mat, called Bedsore-M, is a bedsore management tool that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to track patients' laying positions and quantify them correctly to prevent bedsores.

According to its developers, it was "developed to provide bedsore-related diseases treatment through ‘machine-learned bedsore analyses’ and customized anti-aging skin and sleeping posture solution."

Based on its own machine-learned "Bedsore-M #1 algorithm," Bedsore-M analyzes lying posture and position data using a machine vision camera and piezoelectric sensors. The company claims this approach has a 98 percent accuracy rate.

Bedsore-M point out that machine learning data is quicker and has diagnostic precision on par with that of professionals.

The best part is that you can prevent the need for more expensive equipment- and of course, bedsores.

2. CATI is an AI-driven companion for your kids

CATI could be your child's newest best friend. Catius Inc./CES 2023

CATI is the first multi-turn conversational AI companion for kids ages 2 to 5 that combines a cuddly plush robot with an extremely tailored AI and improved child voice recognition.

This all-in-one solution aims to give parents peace of mind by reducing disputes over screen time while engaging children in amusing and educational back-and-forth discussion that fosters their language, social, and cognitive development.

It examines speech data and informs parents when it discovers anything novel or exceptional about a youngster. It is claimed that CATI will become your child's best friend and provide parents with instant access to vital information.

3. Re;memory helps lessen the blow of a loss in the family

Re;memory could be revolutionary for the bereaved. DeepBrain AI Inc.

Re;memory is an AI-powered solution that enables bereaved families to communicate with and meet their deceased loved ones by creating a digital twin.

This AI-powered device aims to help lessen the impact of the loss of a significant other or other loved one in the users' life. Its developer's claim it can be used to communicate in both directions, despite the normal drawbacks of one-way messaging, like audio or video recordings of your loved ones.

In doing so, grieving family members are comforted by the digital avatars of the departed to provide something more interactive to pay their respects to the dead.