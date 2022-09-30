Microsoft Excel tips: 74 best shortcuts to become a spreadsheet guru
Microsoft Excel is one of the most common software applications used in the workplace. So much so that proficiency in its use is almost an unwritten rule in most industries. However, if you are being honest, how proficient with it are you in reality?
You may be able to enter numbers and add the cells in a column, but those skills won't help you much if you need to do something more advanced with the data. Like, say, generating reports from the data. Not only that, you probably find yourself performing the same old tasks day in and day out.