Beyond boundaries: How quadruped robots revolutionize academic research

Quadruped robots have gained commendable recognition in recent years, all thanks to the multiple and high-risk tasks they can perform and reduce human workload. Whether it's Boston Dynamics' Spot that can decorate a Christmas tree or RaiBo who can walk on any terrain and function as a lifeguard or delivery bot, these machines are making their presence felt in the real world across multiple industries.

How can quadruped robots help with academic research?

Compare quadruped robots to their two-legged, wheeled, or tracked counterparts, and the difference is clearly visible. Their ability to perform well over multiple terrains is what sets them apart and allows them to be more dynamic in terms of performing dangerous, high-risk tasks without putting human life at risk.