Beyond boundaries: How quadruped robots revolutionize academic research

Beyond boundaries: How quadruped robots revolutionize academic researchDiscover how these machines are pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration.Quadruped robots have gained commendable recognition in recent years, all thanks to the multiple and high-risk tasks they can perform and reduce human workload. Whether it's Boston Dynamics' Spot that can decorate a Christmas tree or RaiBo who can walk on any terrain and function as a lifeguard or delivery bot, these machines are making their presence felt in the real world across multiple industries.How can quadruped robots help with academic research?Compare quadruped robots to their two-legged, wheeled, or tracked counterparts, and the difference is clearly visible. Their ability to perform well over multiple terrains is what sets them apart and allows them to be more dynamic in terms of performing dangerous, high-risk tasks without putting human life at risk. However, few may be aware that quadruped robots can be used equally well when it comes to carrying out analytical tasks to aid academic research. These robots can help researchers gain valuable insights, advance scientific knowledge and contribute to the development of native technologies across multiple disciplines.Here are some domains where quadruped robots can be a boon for academic researchers:Locomotion and biometric studiesRefining robotics algorithms and control systemsArtificial intelligence and machine learningHuman-robot interactionMeet Lite3 – the next iteration of the quadruped revolution Deep Robotics Co., a global pioneer in the development and industrial application of of quadrupedal robots, has announced the launch in Europe of the newest version of its dexterous intelligent robot dog, Lite3. This quadruped robot combines advanced mobility and open modular structure to serve education, research and innovative entertainment.Lite 3Source: Deep Robotics The new Lite3 series offers four product models: a basic model designed for technology enthusiasts; and three more advanced versions designed for scientific study purposes. With, Lite3 boasts more powerful, quick and durable movement capability, thanks to new features like proprietary limb joints, control systems and advanced algorithms. It also offers strong scalability that can be ramped up with the installation of more modules.The Lite quadruped robotics series is currently sold in more than a dozen countries across North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia, including Japan and South Korea. It’s also available for pre-order on the official DEEP Robotics website and through local resellers in Europe. Overseas shipping of Lite3 is expected to begin in September 2023. Discussing the designThe Lite series happens to have some of the most affordable quadrupeds on the market at the moment. DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs are already used by some of the world’s leading universities, including Tsinghua, Peking and Edinburgh, along with University College London. It’s safe to say the new Lite3 is aptly serving the purposes it was built for – research and education for robotics enthusiasts.“The Lite series is designed for research and education purposes. While we have been able to advance the technical aspects of Lite3, we have also managed to bring the pricing down so that it is more affordable for an even broader group of potential users,” said DongXin Zheng, Product Manager at DEEP Robotics.How is Lite3 better than its predecessor?Lite 3 - featuresSource: Deep Robotics The new Lite3 version boasts significant technological advances as compared to its predecessor, the Lite2. For starters, it has proprietary leg-joint technology that provides far greater strength and drive, with torque increased by 50%. The high-torque joint drive-module offers extremely high torque density, response bandwidth and reversed transmission efficiency, enhanced rotation stability, and less power consumption. Lite 3 also has a payload that is 40% greater than that of its predecessor. It can carry loads of up to 7.5 kilograms and also provides greater endurance in terms of time and range, operating for up to 90 minutes and has a range of five kilometers. The Lite3 features an industrial-level real-time control system with depth optimization, a first for the product lineup, with overall computing power increased threefold. The algorithm upgrades make its movement more agile and responsive. The Lite 3 can climb steps up to 15 centimeters in height, close to the current maximum for a quadruped robot of its size, and runs at a peak speed of four meters second. It can also perform horizontal jumps, high jumps, front flips and other similarly difficult manoeuvres.Open modular structureThe open modular structure and interfaces of the Lite3 make it extremely scalable and flexible in its capabilities. Modules such as ones for Real-Time Kinematic (RTK), artificial intelligence, edge processing and other types of sensors can be readily added. Advanced mobilities of high jumps, horizontal jumps, and frontal flipsSource; Deep Robotics To enhance its navigation across very challenging terrain, the Lite3 provides leveled–perception capability interfaces (SDK, API), combined with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and depth camera for to develop auto-navigation, auto-stop, obstacle avoidance, visual positioning, 3D scanning and other perceptional abilities. “Lite3's better visual perception, interaction and obstacle clearance capabilities mean it can meet many secondary application development needs. About DEEP Robotics DEEP Robotics Company Ltd. is one of the global pioneers in the development of quadruped robots and was the first enterprise to explore these robots' industrial applications in Asia. It was the first company to realize fully autonomous inspection with quadruped robots in China.Founded in 2017, DEEP Robotics' developed its proprietary robot series that has now been deployed in security inspection, exploration, public rescue and a variety of other applications. As it adds new layers of sophistication to the robot, new uses for it are found.DEEP Robotics' team comprises more than 60% working in research and development. Its core members gained their PhDs and other post-graduation qualifications at leading universities around the world.The company partners with numerous leading institutions, enterprises, and universities on the continuous advancement of quadruped robot technology and application. Amongst these partners are Tencent, Alibaba, Tsinghua University, and the University of Edinburgh.DEEP Robotics four-legged robot, which is about the size of a rescue dog, has attracted widespread media attention, notably from Science Robotics, IEEE Spectrum, Nikkei, CNBC and BBC, plus numerous trade publications. It also offers strong scalability that can be ramped up with the installation of more modules.$2890.00 at Deep RoboticsDEEP Robotics’ team comprises more than 60% working in research and development. Its core members gained their PhDs and other post-graduation qualifications at leading universities around the world.The company partners with numerous leading institutions, enterprises, and universities on the continuous advancement of quadruped robot technology and application. Amongst these partners are Tencent, Alibaba, Tsinghua University, and the University of Edinburgh.DEEP Robotics four-legged robot, which is about the size of a rescue dog, has attracted widespread media attention, notably from Science Robotics, IEEE Spectrum, Nikkei, CNBC and BBC, plus numerous trade publications. ConclusionQuadruped robots have displayed immense potential in becoming an indispensable part of the workforce. They offer a wide range of benefits from increased efficiency and adaptability to improving safety measures for humans working in dangerous areas. If you’re looking to have a quadruped robot that can help you in various areas of your business, you can consider going for the Lite3 - a cost-effective robot available from $2,890 onwards. As technology continues to advance, quadruped robots will become more versatile and adaptable, making them useful in a variety of industries. 