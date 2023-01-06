Beyond Starlink: Cow tracking and smartphones show the future of satellites

"Today, there are four million devices connected to satellites," Rick Somerton, President & CEO of eSAT Global, said at CES 2023. Somerton explained that it's "not a lot," especially considering how many Internet of Things device projections expect to see billions and trillions of connected devices in the world.

The comments, which paint a vision of a future of widespread satellite-connected devices, came at the same conference that Qualcomm gave satellite connectivity a big boost. The Snapdragon Satellite chip will enable high-end smartphones to connect to satellites for connectivity from almost anywhere — even outside of emergencies, unlike the iPhone 14.

While consumers are likely familiar with Starlink's efforts to get rural computers connected to faster Wifi, it's not the only way the industry is set to get more devices connected. Here are three ways the industry is set to bring on more devices:

1: Cow tracking

It may sound unusual, but Somerton explained at CES 2023 that cheaper satellite tracking could enable farmers to better track cows.

"We believe we can put a tag on the ear of a cow, it'll cost $10 per year, looking at on average $100 per year to ranches," Somerton said.

That would enable producers to better track the complete supply chain. It could lead to more efficient farming, as bigger data sets help farmers understand how to improve outcomes.