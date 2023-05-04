Trending
Biden administration invests $140M into AI research and development

The country will now have 25 AI-dedicated facilities.
Loukia Papadopoulos
May 04, 2023
Created: May 04, 2023 10:40 AM EST
innovation
Joe Biden.

The White House/ Wikimedia 

On Thursday, the White House announced a $140 million investment from the National Science Foundation to launch seven new National AI Research (NAIR) Institutes. This will bring the total number of AI-dedicated facilities to 25 nationwide.

“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions that will further promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and protect people’s rights and safety,” said a press release highlighting the new funding.

“These steps build on the Administration’s strong record of leadership to ensure technology improves the lives of the American people, and break new ground in the federal government’s ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive approach to AI-related risks and opportunities.”

The statement also revealed that Vice President Harris and senior Administration officials were meeting with CEOs of four American companies leading AI innovations: Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI.  The aim of the meetings is “to underscore this responsibility and emphasize the importance of driving responsible, trustworthy, and ethical innovation with safeguards that mitigate risks and potential harms to individuals and our society.”

Reaching out to cybersecurity experts

The White House is also in the process of enlisting the support of government cybersecurity experts from across the national security community to ensure leading AI companies have access to best practices, including the protection of AI models and networks.

The new approach to responsible AI will take into account three sectors: new investments to power responsible American AI research and development (R&D), public assessments of existing generative AI systems, and policies to ensure the U.S. government is leading by example on mitigating AI risks and harnessing AI opportunities.

In addition, other measures have been taken to protect American citizens in the AI age.

“In February, President Biden signed an Executive Order that directs federal agencies to root out bias in their design and use of new technologies, including AI, and to protect the public from algorithmic discrimination,” noted the statement. 

“Last week, the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division issued a joint statement underscoring their collective commitment to leverage their existing legal authorities to protect the American people from AI-related harms.”

In the past, Biden has warned of the dangers of AI.

