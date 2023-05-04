Biden administration invests $140M into AI research and development

Biden administration invests $140M into AI research and developmentThe country will now have 25 AI-dedicated facilities.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 04, 2023 10:40 AM ESTCreated: May 04, 2023 10:40 AM ESTinnovationJoe Biden.The White House/ Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On Thursday, the White House announced a $140 million investment from the National Science Foundation to launch seven new National AI Research (NAIR) Institutes. This will bring the total number of AI-dedicated facilities to 25 nationwide.“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions that will further promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and protect people’s rights and safety,” said a press release highlighting the new funding.“These steps build on the Administration’s strong record of leadership to ensure technology improves the lives of the American people, and break new ground in the federal government’s ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive approach to AI-related risks and opportunities.” See Also The statement also revealed that Vice President Harris and senior Administration officials were meeting with CEOs of four American companies leading AI innovations: Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI. The aim of the meetings is “to underscore this responsibility and emphasize the importance of driving responsible, trustworthy, and ethical innovation with safeguards that mitigate risks and potential harms to individuals and our society.”Reaching out to cybersecurity expertsThe White House is also in the process of enlisting the support of government cybersecurity experts from across the national security community to ensure leading AI companies have access to best practices, including the protection of AI models and networks. Most Popular The new approach to responsible AI will take into account three sectors: new investments to power responsible American AI research and development (R&D), public assessments of existing generative AI systems, and policies to ensure the U.S. government is leading by example on mitigating AI risks and harnessing AI opportunities.In addition, other measures have been taken to protect American citizens in the AI age.“In February, President Biden signed an Executive Order that directs federal agencies to root out bias in their design and use of new technologies, including AI, and to protect the public from algorithmic discrimination,” noted the statement. “Last week, the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division issued a joint statement underscoring their collective commitment to leverage their existing legal authorities to protect the American people from AI-related harms.”In the past, Biden has warned of the dangers of AI. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerLunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon roversCould the ocean help us fight climate change?Breathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratchThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeSCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missions'A super adventure to infinite space': How generation ships could bring us to starsChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communication More Stories innovationHow Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for constructionSade Agard| 1/24/2023innovationUK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainableChris Young| 10/25/2022scienceEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantDeena Theresa| 8/6/2022