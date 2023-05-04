Biden administration invests $140M into AI research and development

On Thursday, the White House announced a $140 million investment from the National Science Foundation to launch seven new National AI Research (NAIR) Institutes. This will bring the total number of AI-dedicated facilities to 25 nationwide.

“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions that will further promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and protect people’s rights and safety,” said a press release highlighting the new funding.

“These steps build on the Administration’s strong record of leadership to ensure technology improves the lives of the American people, and break new ground in the federal government’s ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive approach to AI-related risks and opportunities.”