Biden's EPA proposes new rules to limit carbon emissions from power plants

U.S. President Joe Biden’s campaign for the 2021 elections was lined by his good intentions to combat climate change. The country, after its exit from the Paris Agreement in 2017 under Donald Trump, joined back the international treaty in 2021. The administration also pledged to achieve a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

Now, in an unprecedented move, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a regulation that will invariably require the existing and future power plants in the country to cap their carbon dioxide emissions in-house.

According to experts and industry representatives, the key technology which will help the plants reduce their carbon footprint is called carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

CCS captures CO2 from power generation houses or industrial facilities that use fossil fuels or biomass. The captured CO2 is then compressed and transported to be used in a safe way in other industries or injected into deep geological formations for permanent storage.

Public utilities will have to either construct baseload gas plants with CCS technology or zero-emission renewable energy. The onus will also fall on the states to bring in new laws for compliance and regulation. Currently, this technology is only used by less than 20 of the U.S.’s almost 3,400 coal and gas-fired plants.